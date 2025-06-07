1 . Eshima Ohashi Bridge, Japan

The Eshima Ohashi Bridge, also known as "Roller Coaster Bridge" due to its sloopy-steep appearance. It is the third largest in the world and largest rigid-frame bridge in Japan and has an extraordinary design that connects Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, and Sakaiminato, Tottori Prefecture, over Nakaumi lake. It's the largest rigid-frame bridge in Japan and the third-largest in the world.