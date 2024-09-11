5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Here are five haunted places in North India that might give you chills.
1. Delhi Ridge Area
The dense forest area of the Ridge has a history of eerie events and ghost sightings, including the spirit of a British officer said to haunt the place.
2. Mutiny House
Located near Kashmere Gate, this structure is believed to be haunted by the spirits of soldiers who died during the 1857 revolt. Locals report strange sounds and apparitions.
3. Civil Lines Cemetery
This cemetery, dating back to the British era, is notorious for paranormal activities and a ghostly figure of a woman in white wandering the grounds at night.
4. Nicholson's Cemetery
Named after Brigadier General John Nicholson, this graveyard is said to be haunted by his restless spirit and others buried there, making it a spooky place to visit after dark.
5. Khooni Darwaza
This historic gate has a dark past, with tales of executions and hauntings. Visitors often report feeling uneasy and hearing unexplained noises.