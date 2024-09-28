5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Here are the fastest luxury cars owned by Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best cricketers in the world. In addition to his impressive achievements on the field, he is well-known for his entrepreneurial ventures and investments. As one of the wealthiest cricketers globally, he boasts an extravagant collection of cars, many of which are known for their remarkable speed.
1. Audi R8 V10 Plus
Audi R8 V10 Plus boasts a powerful 5204 cc engine that generates an impressive 602 bhp, complemented by a seamless automatic transmission. Although it provides an exhilarating performance, its fuel efficiency is 6.71 kmpl, and it comfortably seats two, offering a thrilling yet exclusive driving experience. It can reach a top speed of 330 kmph.
2. Bentley Continental GT
Bentley Continental GT combines luxury and performance, offering an engine range from 3993 cc to 5993 cc. It produces between 500 and 650 bhp, with torque varying from 660 Nm to 900 Nm. This impressive coupe features an automatic transmission and can achieve a top speed of 335 km/h.
3. Land Rover Range Rover
The Land Rover Range Rover boasts a robust engine range of 2996 cc to 2997 cc. It generates between 346 and 394 bhp, with torque ranging from 550 Nm to 700 Nm. Featuring an automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, it boasts a top speed of 234 km/h.
4. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is a luxury SUV that stands out with its robust 2995 cc engine, producing 335.25 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Equipped with an automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, it guarantees smooth handling and stability. The vehicle can achieve a top speed of 250 km/h.
5. Toyota Fortuner 4X4
The Toyota Fortuner 4X4 offers two powerful engine options. The 2.7-litre petrol engine produces 163 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, with options for both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It can reach a maximum speed of 176 km/h.