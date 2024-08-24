Search icon
291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

Covering a 291-kilometer (181-mile) distance in around 8 hours, this train offers a continuous journey without the frequent stops typical of local trains.

  Aug 24, 2024

The Glacier Express with it four sections from Zermatt to St Moritz, takes visitors through the breathtaking Swiss Alps, travelling over 291 bridges, through 91 tunnels and climbing to the top of the Oberalp Pass at 2,033 metres. The Glacier Express is known for its picturesque route that links the recognisable Matterhorn and Piz Bernina mountains.

 

1. Glacier Express

It ascends above Alpine peaks, passes through serene mountain villages, snakes through gorges. With an average speed of only 24 mph, known as "world's slowest express train" travels at an average speed of just 24 mph gives plenty of time to enjoy the variety of landscapes and altitudes.

 

2. World's slowest express train

Travelling at an average speed of around 24 mph, it traverses 291 bridges and 91 tunnels. 

 

3. Zermatt to St Moritz

The railway journey, with it four sections from Zermatt to St Moritz, takes visitors through the breathtaking Swiss Alps

 

4. 291 bridges and 91 tunnels

It passes through world-class scenery: the Rhône Glacier, the vertiginous Oberalp Pass, the curvaceous Landwasser Viaduct and the Rhine Gorge – the “Grand Canyon of Switzerland”.

 

5. The highest point

Two highlights include the iconic Landwasser Viaduct and the Oberalp Pass, the highest point of the route at 2,033 meters above sea level.

 

6. Gourmet dining options

With comfortable seats, gourmet dining options, and dedicated service, the train provides a luxurious travel experience. Even greater luxury is offered by the Excellence Class, featuring spacious seats, a seven-course dinner, and personalized service.

