291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

The Glacier Express with it four sections from Zermatt to St Moritz, takes visitors through the breathtaking Swiss Alps, travelling over 291 bridges, through 91 tunnels and climbing to the top of the Oberalp Pass at 2,033 metres. The Glacier Express is known for its picturesque route that links the recognisable Matterhorn and Piz Bernina mountains.