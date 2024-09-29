Search icon
10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

Disha Patani is among the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. The 32-year-old often shares stunning pictures on her social media accounts.

  • Prashant Tamta
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 29, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

The actress knows how to leave her fans' jaws dropped with her looks, acting talents, and more. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), and had her first Hindi film release with the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Check out 10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani:

1. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
1/10

She is one the most famous actresses in Bollywood and is known for her looks, dance and acting skills.

2. Bollywood debut

Bollywood debut
2/10

She made her Bollywood debut with the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.

3. Before entering films

Before entering films
3/10

Before venturing into films, Disha was seen in several ads, catalogue shoots, and much more.

4. Her last movie

Her last movie
4/10

In her professional life, Disha was last seen in the movie, Yodha (2024), where she played a terrorist disguised as an air hostess.

5. Disha Patani's followers

Disha Patani's followers
5/10

The actress has 61.5M followers on Instagram, where she often shares updates from her personal and professional life.

6. One of the most searched celebrities

One of the most searched celebrities
6/10

She was placed fifth in the list of most searched celebrities on Google in 2016.

7. Prominent celebrity endorser

Prominent celebrity endorser
7/10

Patani is a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products including personal care.

8. Her recent post

Her recent post
8/10

On Mouni Roy's birthday on September 28, Disha took to social media to share several photos with the former.

9. Elegant beauty

Elegant beauty
9/10

She looks gorgeous and delivers a heartwarming performance. Born and brought up in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, she is from a Hindu Kumaoni Rajput background in Uttarakhand.

10. College dropout

College dropout
10/10

Disha left in 2nd year of engineering at Amity University, Lucknow. She was the first runner-up of Pond's Femina Miss India Indore 2013.

