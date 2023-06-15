This viral video of cashew processing is trending and how

The process of the cashew nut

Cashew nuts are a crucial ingredient in several Indian recipes. This apart, it is also the favourite munching snack for many, especially during winter. However, have you ever stopped to wonder where these golden nuts originate from and how are they processed before reaching us in the packaged form? Now, a viral video is doing rounds on Instagram that will answer all your queries.

Food vlogger Saloni Bothra has attempted to bring to us the fascinating journey of cashew nuts from their raw state to the final stage. In the video shared by her, we can see the functioning of a cashew processing plant located in Assam. The clip provides netizens with an overview of various stages of cashew nut production.

The stages of processing a cashew nut

The process of the cashew nut commences with the twisting of raw cashews using shovels. After this, the remaining cashew is sun-dried to prepare them for further processing.

The video features the skilled workers of the processing plant breaking the outer shell of the cashew and delicately removing the edible part by hand. The video is proof of the dedication and intense labour that goes into the extensive process. Post removing the edible part, these cashews are roasted in large ovens before they are finally packaged to be sold in the market.

The video has managed to garner the attention of countless netizens. The clip has received around 57 million views, along with 2.4 million likes and over 4,000 comments, taking the internet by storm.

Watch:

The comment section was full of mixed reviews.

While some applauded the hard work of the process plant laborers, others were stunned by the intense process itself.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Kaju processing is such a hazardous work. Hats off to the workers."

Another user penned, “I got to see how cashew is processed."

A third user wrote, “That's why it is costly, because so much efforts behind it.”

One other user commented, “Now i will not regret to pay high amount of Money for cashews.”