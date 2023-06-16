Love Green Matar snack? This viral video with 9 million views will make you sick

The post stated that around 120 kg of green matar is prepared by the workers every day.

Munching on your favourite snack is the best way to lift your mood instantly. But have you ever paused to wonder how these snacks are processed? Join us as we delve into the journey of processing green matar before it reaches us. An Instagram video has surfaced, revealing the process of creating green matar. In the video, we see the fried chickpeas being dipped into artificial colouring to attain that vibrant green hue. Yes, you read that right! After watching the entire video, you will surely reconsider before reaching out for that packet of processed green matar.

Apart from the usage of artificial colouring, the process shown in the video also raises concerns on hygiene practices. Notably, none of the workers was observed wearing gloves in the clip shared by food vlogger Saloni Bothra. The post stated that around 120 kg of green matar is prepared by the workers every day.

The caption read, "120 kg salted green matar making."

How Is Green Matar Made?

The video commences with one of the workers removing soaked chickpeas from a huge container. Following this, another worker sprinkles powdered artificial colour on the chickpeas and mixes it with his bare hands. Later, he can be seen transferring the green-coloured chickpeas into a bucket-like container. These peas are spread on a plastic sheet placed on the ground under the sun. This step is most likely done so that the colour can be absorbed by the peas. Finally, the peas are centrifuged to get rid of the excess oil.

Watch:

This video made several netizens to question their snacking choices. They also revealed that they believed until now that the peas were naturally green.

The comment section saw remarks such as, "My entire childhood is ruined now. I always believed that these peas were naturally green."

Another user wrote, "The downside is that they add food colouring to it. The upside is that they centrifuge the excess oil from the fried matar.”

Green matar is actually coloured green? Woah,” said a third user.

I will never eat this again, wrote another user.

“Green peas are green when inside the pod...They're to be dried to last long and they turn yellow after drying,” commented one more user.