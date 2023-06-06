This ‘Chatpata Dancing Bhelpuri’ Takes Street Food To A Whole New Level

The video of the Chatpata Dancing Bhelpuri has collected 30 million views, so far.

In the age of social media, several food vendors have leveraged the platform to expand their reach and showcase their culinary expertise. While some vendors gain recognition for their distinct flavours, others are celebrated for their innovative cooking techniques. Amid such fierce competition, food vendors employ various methods to stand out and attract customers. One such street vendor has captured attention with his extraordinary approach to making and serving bhelpuri.

The vendor’s remarkable technique was shared in a video shared on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Became a millionaire by selling Bhelpuri.”

The clip shows the vendor skillfully handling a large vessel filled with an assortment of bhelpuri ingredients, including puffed rice, onions, coriander, puri, chutney, potatoes, and masala. Interestingly, this bhelpuri consists of 60 ingredients, making it even more enticing. With a grand spoon in hand, he energetically twirls the bhelpuri with impressive speed, showcasing his dancing-like movements.

His rhythmic motion and infectious enthusiasm have catapulted this video to viral status on the internet, earning it the name “Chatpata Dancing Bhelpuri.”

Within no time, the video garnered 30 million views on Instagram, accompanied by over 900K likes. Social media users wasted no time flooding the comment section with their thoughts.

One Instagram user amusingly remarked, “Half the food is in the ground, acting like he’s a bartender.”

Another pondered, “Does the taste change with him dancing?”

Another netizen commented, "He needs to calm down".

One user jokingly suggested, “The sweat is the main taste I guess!”

Watch here:

This street vendor is not the first to gain fame through a unique preparation style. Social media abounds with such intriguing updates, where several local vendors have garnered attention for infusing a simple dish with their own special touch. However, it is this particular individual's exceptional bhelpuri-making skills that have propelled him to viral stardom.