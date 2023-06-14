Greater Noida society imposes bizarre dress code for residents

The notice has triggered some interesting comments from netizens.

The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of a society in Greater Noida has recently released a fashion advisory for its residents, asking residents to be careful with their outfits while in public places. The notice has urged the residents to avoid stepping out of their apartments wearing lungis or nighties. Yes, you read that right! The said RWA has also issued an official circular dated June 10, 2023, which has gone viral on social media. Apart from leaving many netizens in stitches, the circular issued by the Himsagar Apartment AOA is also facing severe backlash, as it is being seen as an attempt to police people's personal choices.

The notice, titled “Dress code for walking in the premises of the society,” read "It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour. Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear.”

CK Kalra, president of the RWA, was quoted as saying to ANI, “This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose. If women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men and if men wear lungis that would be uncomfortable for women as well so we need to respect each other.”

The notice has also triggered some interesting comments from netizens. While there were some who praised the initiative, others criticised it.

One person commented, “Nighties and lungis are a bit inappropriate for walking in public places.”

Another user said, "I am sorry but this is not inclusive. They needed to ban cartoon printed boxer shorts and night suits in prints and checks masquerading as sportswear too."

One comment even compared the RWA to a “khap panchayat.”

“Does Freedom of Expression not include Sartorial Expression,” wrote another user.

One user wasn’t amused by such issues anymore, saying, “We are a society with weird priorities".