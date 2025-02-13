Orissa High Court Justice SK Panigrahi wondered how such a situation arose despite a government verification process being in place. The court has directed both the Mishras to appear in person on February 24.

How much can a name mismatch cost you? Apparently as much as one of the most coveted awards in the country. At least that’s what Antaryami Mishra, a doctor and litterateur, claims. Mishra has approached the Orissa High Court saying that another Antaryami Mishra accepted the Padma Shri award that he was conferred.

High Court Justice SK Panigrahi wondered how such a situation arose despite a government verification process being in place.

“This Court finds it rather surprising that, despite the state government playing a key role in the verification process, and various paraphernalia are followed before the Padma Shri Award is declared, yet such type of claim and counterclaim kind of situation arises just because the names are identical,” the judge said.

The court has directed both the Mishras to appear in person on February 24, asking them to furnish all relevant publications and material to support their claim to the award. It also issued notices to the central government and other concerned parties.

The petitioner, who has written 29 books in Odia and other Indian languages, had interestingly received a congratulatory phone call from the Union Home Ministry after the Padma Shri awardees were announced.

The defendant, on the other hand, said there should be “no confusion” regarding the award recipient.

“I was unaware of the court case. There is no confusion regarding my award, as my name was recommended by several people from Odisha and beyond, including former Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and communications were sent to my home address.” he reportedly said.

The list of Padma Shri awardees in which Antaryanmi Mishra’s name appeared was declared on January 25, 2023.

The Padma Shri is India’s fourth-highest civilian award, given annually by the central government to individuals for making significant contributions in various fields including arts, education, literature, medicine, and social service.