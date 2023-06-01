Man watching IPL final at French Open proves 'nothing is above cricket'

The video has garnered over 1.9 million views.

The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a battle for the ages on May 29 as the Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to win their fifth Indian Premier League title. The match was a last-ball thriller and kept cricket fans on tenterhooks. As expected the Internet found a funny side to how Chennai Super Kings’ followers felt during the final few moments. One such video has come to our notice and it will surely leave you in splits. Chennai-based stand-up comedian Abishek Kumar dropped a video where he was seen anxiously following the IPL final while at the French Open.

Abishek Kumar was in Paris on Monday to watch the French Open. However, the Chennai-based comedian couldn’t resist live-streaming the IPL final on his phone. While the crowd at the court cheered for the tennis game taking place, Abishek was following Ravindra Jadeja’s unforgettable innings that eventually led to Chennai winning the trophy.

Abishek Kumar, in the caption of the video, expressed what cricket and especially CSK means to him. “29th May 2023, Can take me out of Chennai, but not Chennai out of me. To watch Roland Garros live has always been on my bucket list (Rafa fan101) but nothing comes above Cricket/Chennai Super Kings," he wrote.

Continuing his experience of watching the IPL final at Roland Garros, the comedian wrote, "Streaming the game live with a solid 20-second delay with 10 needed off 2 balls doesn’t help because your phone keeps buzzing. I couldn’t even scream and let it out, because I would’ve been sent out of center court. All the French folks around me assumed I completely lost it, which I truly did. What a frikkin finale, what a fairy tale ending. I have so much to type but AAAHSHSHSJFFHD!!! That’s for later. Thank you @chennaiipl & Thala, we owe you everything. You owe us a few BP tablets.”



Instagram users could not stop praising the clip. A user wrote, “The timing of the crowd cheering and you seeing CSK win. Ultimate.”



Another commented, “Your reactions are legit .. you can’t shout yet the excitement is at its peak .. we feel you.”

Well, the video did define how every Chennai Super Kings’ fan felt during the final over. It has received over 1.9 million views till now.

Chennai Super Kings' last ball finish ensured a fairytale season for the team. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have now equalled Mumbai's record for most IPL titles- five