Lucky encounter: WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs in Northeast Indian forests

Viral: The number of clouded leopards is rapidly declining. With fewer than 10,000 worldwide, clouded leopards are officially classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

A rare glimpse — Clouded Leopard In The Forest Of Northeast India

Viral: When we watch movies on wild animals, we are typically reminded of violent wars or hunting situations in which two giants fight for control of the forest. For any animal to remain dominant in the environment, food is the most important natural resource. To accomplish their goal of feeding in order to survive, they will fight other creatures and use any other means required. 

There is no such violence in a popular video that was posted on X handle (previously Twitter). Instead, a rare family of clouded leopards is spotted playing and seaching around for foods. On the social media site X, former Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda recently posted a video and wrote, "Elusive. Ethereal. Endangered. With barely ~10,000 left in the wild & scattered sightings in NE India, the Clouded Leopard is our most secretive big cat. Here, a rare glimpse — a mother with her cubs, guardians of an ancient rainforest. A sight so rare that it’s mythical."

Clouded Leopard: Rare And Mysterious 

One of the rarest leopard species in Asia, the Clouded Leopard makes an mysterious appearance due to its lifestyle. Mostly found high in the treetops of dense forests throughout Southeast Asia and Northeast India, these elusive animals are rarely seen in the wild. They can be seen silently at night and stay away from people because of their peaceful lifestyle. It is very uncommon to catch them on video because it is nearly hard to notice them during the day. It is a precious moment if you can find it anywhere.

Clouded Leopard: Fewer Than 10000 Left

The number of clouded leopards is rapidly declining. With fewer than 10,000 worldwide, clouded leopards are officially classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. These cats can be found in southern China, southeast Asia, the foothills of the Himalayas, and northeastern India. These big cats have long canine teeth and remarkable climbing skills, and their bodies are adorned with lovely cloud-like spots. They are bigger than every other cat.

These cats face major challenges from habitat loss, poaching and human-wildlife conflict. Their decline has been caused by illegal wildlife trading and forest fragmentation in Northeast India alone.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
