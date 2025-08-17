Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Dahi Handi, also known as Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam, is a competitive and entertaining event that is associated with the Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which honors the birth of Krishna.

Pune: Children broke an unusual "Cycle Dahi Handi" at Jedhe Mansion near Panchmukhi Maruti Temple on Janmashtami, while traditional chants of "Radhe Radhe… Jai Kanhaiyalal Ki" and the beats of dhol-tasha echoed through the lanes of Shukrawar Peth.

The celebration, which was organized by the Jedhe Social Welfare Foundation and the Indrani Balan Foundation in collaboration with Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Mitra Mandal, combined joy with social duty. To break with tradition, this "handi," which was suspended from a crane, carried 200 brand-new bicycles in place of curd pots filled with prizes. Students from remote villages in the Bhor, Rajgad, and Mulshi talukas, such as Rayari, Sonde Mathana, Kondwadi, Metpilawre, Pali Budruk, Vazheghar Budruk, Lavhi Budruk, Khechare, Kalamshet, Belavade, Manded, and Bavisemal, as well as impoverished children from central Pune, received these cycles for free following the ceremonial breaking of the handi. Mrityunjay and Ganesha dhol troupes' energetic performances electrified the air, and onlookers' attention was captured by the sight of bicycles dangling from a crane.

The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which commemorates the birth of Krishna, is linked to the entertainment and competitive event known as Dahi Handi, also called Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam. A clay pot containing butter, yogurt (dahi), or another milk-based dish is hoisted at a convenient or lofty height by communities. Young men and women try to reach or break the pot by forming teams and creating a human pyramid. People are all around them, singing, playing music, and encouraging them as they go. This public spectacle is a long-standing custom.