Job hunt turns bizarre as dog rescue centre demands vegan-only candidates

Reddit users respond with a variety of comments after the candidate publishes a screenshot of the company's email.

Social media has become a popular platform for people to discuss various aspects of their daily lives, including their jobs, and share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences. While some users share entertaining stories and achievements, others engage in discussions about workplace norms and policies. Recently, a Reddit user sparked heated arguments after posting a picture of an email they received from a dog rescue centre that had a strict vegan-only policy.

Within just two hours of being shared, the post quickly went viral, accumulating over 13,200 upvotes and generating a significant amount of feedback from internet users.

In this particular incident, an employer demanded that job applicants commit to consuming only vegan cuisine while on company premises. This restriction was justified under the organisation's rules and regulations.

The viral post showcased the initial line of the email the applicant received, which read: "Thanks for applying. Please answer the following question so we can shortlist candidates: We adhere to a rigorous vegan diet everywhere we operate. Whether you decide to eat lunch on-site or off-site, you have to bring a vegan meal and drink plant milk. Can you ensure you are comfortable with this?”

The reactions to this post on Reddit were diverse, with some attempting to defend the request while others mocked the company's request.

One Instagram user commented, “That is so weird. Some startups really do the best they can not to hire, lol.”