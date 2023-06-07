Job hunt turns bizarre as dog rescue centre demands vegan-only candidates

Headlines

'Batting exceptionally well': Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

Two dead in Kerala due to Nipah virus, central team sent to state to take stock of situation

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Points Table: Updated standings after India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet NIT grad who leads Rs 75,456 crore govt company as chairman, MD

'Batting exceptionally well': Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Foods to eat when you have low copper levels

Oral health: Benefits of clove oil for tooth pain relief

Fastest batsmen to reach 10,000 ODI runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

HomeViral

Viral

Job hunt turns bizarre as dog rescue centre demands vegan-only candidates

Reddit users respond with a variety of comments after the candidate publishes a screenshot of the company's email.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Social media has become a popular platform for people to discuss various aspects of their daily lives, including their jobs, and share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences. While some users share entertaining stories and achievements, others engage in discussions about workplace norms and policies. Recently, a Reddit user sparked heated arguments after posting a picture of an email they received from a dog rescue centre that had a strict vegan-only policy.

Within just two hours of being shared, the post quickly went viral, accumulating over 13,200 upvotes and generating a significant amount of feedback from internet users.

In this particular incident, an employer demanded that job applicants commit to consuming only vegan cuisine while on company premises. This restriction was justified under the organisation's rules and regulations.

The viral post showcased the initial line of the email the applicant received, which read: "Thanks for applying. Please answer the following question so we can shortlist candidates: We adhere to a rigorous vegan diet everywhere we operate. Whether you decide to eat lunch on-site or off-site, you have to bring a vegan meal and drink plant milk. Can you ensure you are comfortable with this?”

The reactions to this post on Reddit were diverse, with some attempting to defend the request while others mocked the company's request.

One Instagram user commented, “That is so weird. Some startups really do the best they can not to hire, lol.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Imran Khan reveals I Hate Luv Storys' reel movie star who can't remember his lines is based on real Bollywood actor...

'5 minutes before toss, told him...': Rohit Sharma praises KL Rahul's mindset after match winning knock vs Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 series launching today: How much will new iPhones cost in India

Asia Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav credits straighter run-up, aggressive rhythm for ODI success

DNA Verified: 10% GST hike on diesel vehicles? Union Minister Gadkari clarifies

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE