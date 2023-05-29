Delhi Police Has This Takeaway After Rain Pushes IPL 2023 Final To Monday

The match between CSK and GT was rescheduled due to bad weather.

Indian Premier League (IPL) fans were left disappointed on Sunday, after unseasonal rains caused the final match of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to be rescheduled for May 29, Monday. Cricket fans will be hoping that the rain gods do not play spoilsport once again. On the other hand, the IPL summit clash being postponed meant that Twitter had a gala time sharing memes and jokes on the matter. The Twitter handle of Delhi Police was quick to join in on the bandwagon. Just before the official announcement regarding the postponement of the fixture, the Delhi Police shared a takeaway from the incident that is bound to make you laugh.

Making a witty observation, the Delhi Police stated that the final just goes on to show people that unexpected things can always happen.

“IPL 2023 Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That's why ALWAYS HAVE VEHICLE INSURANCE,” the police department tweeted out.

The tweet has been viewed nearly 22,000 times and garnered 345 likes. Many Twitter users were quick to show their appreciation for Delhi Police’s topical observation.

“Excellent timing. For all road accidents, wear helmets and seat belts because they also happen unexpectedly...great job guys,” wrote one user.

“That is true...” added another.

CSK and GT will be meeting again at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The conditions on Sunday were inclement enough that the two teams did not even get to hold a toss.

The weather forecast for Monday puts down the chance of rain at 40 percent and the chance of thunderstorms at 24 percent. Humidity is expected to hit 45 percent. The maximum temperature will be 38 degree Celsius, according to Accuweather.

The game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is expected to begin at 7.30 pm, with the toss happening half an hour before that.

In the case that rain plays spoilsport one more time, then the team with the higher position in the Indian Premier League ranking will be declared the winner. This would mean that defending champions Gujarat Titans will be able to haul the IPL trophy back home as they had secured more points than Chennai Super Kings.