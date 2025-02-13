Highlighting the amount he lost in just one day, Ahluwalia jokingly said, “At this rate, my net worth will be zero in 50 days!”

An employee and investor of the multinational company Accenture has lost a whopping Rs. 8 lakh in a single day. Gurjot Ahluwalia, who is known for having an impressive net worth of Rs. 5 crore, took to social media to share his financial woes. His post comes amid an ongoing stock market slump.

Highlighting the amount he lost in just one day, Ahluwalia jokingly said, “At this rate, my net worth will be zero in 50 days!”

At this rate, my net worth will be zero in 50 days! pic.twitter.com/IPo8zMeDAB — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) February 11, 2025

Many people resonated with Ahluwalia’s comment, expressing their own frustration with the bearish market. “Chalo nice to meet you. Mine was 4.5L today, we’re in it together,” commented an X user.

“Dont know when the market is going to bottom out. Now it looks like a bottom less pit. Just going down and down and small time retail investors are in a big trap. Very volatile and dangerous market and we dont see any light at the end of the tunnel. There is going to be run on MFs very soon. Big systemic risk (sic),” another user commented.

Ahluwalia, who lives in Gurugram, earlier made headlines after revealing that he has built a net worth of Rs 5 crore from scratch in a span of just 11 years.

This comes as the Indian stock market has lately been on a downward slope. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex slipped 122 points to close at 76,171, while the NSE Nifty closed at 23,045, down by 26 points.

There has been a market downturn due to several domestic and global factors including US’ import tariffs hike and the Federal Reserve’s stance that it is in no hurry to lower interest rates