Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Gulab Jamun With Curd? Foodies Are Finding It Hard To Digest

Another mind-boggling food combo that has taken social media by storm is gulab jamun with curd.

Reported By:DNA WEB TAEM| Edited By: DNA WEB TAEM |Source: |Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Gulab Jamun With Curd? Foodies Are Finding It Hard To Digest
The weird food combo has left Instagram users appalled.

Weird food combinations have become a common thing these days. These bizarre combos leave social media users disappointed and perplexed. The Internet is rife with recipes that take a daring and unconventional spin on traditional preparations. In the world of unusual culinary experiments, where peculiar recipes like chocolate fry, Oreo pakoras, or chilli ice cream have already made their mark, a new contender has emerged: gulab jamun with dahi (curd). This unconventional pairing has been labelled as the "most unhygienic combo" by Instagram users.

Food blogger Gaurav Wasan took to his Instagram handle to share a video that showcased a stall vendor serving gulab jamuns accompanied by a generous scoop of curd. Gaurav revealed that this unique platter, comprising one gulab jamun and a serving of curd, comes at a price of Rs. 50. 

Just when you thought you had seen it all, this mind-boggling food combo has taken social media by storm. People have wasted no time expressing their disbelief and sharing humorous anecdotes about this unconventional marriage of flavours.

“This is the absolutely wrong combination. Probiotic k sath fried and sweet too. Absolutely wrong,” a comment read.

“Most unhygienic hai.... Oil with curd is so harmful...” an individual wrote.

"Thoda sev mixture peanuts and chopped fruits mix bhi dalwa do (Add some sev mixture, peanuts and chopped fruits as well). The dish is incomplete n I insist,” a user joked.

Others claimed people were making anything for money these days.

Some did not find the combination strange. “This is a very common dessert in North East and West Bengal..People used to serve it in marriage or any other occasion..” an account wrote.

One individual reacted in an exaggerated manner and remarked, "Give me poison instead!"

“I can imagine this would taste like Jalebi and Dahi!” a comment read.

 

 

Another bizarre food combination went viral earlier in which gulab jamun was put in a burger. People were up in arms against the very idea and termed this peculiar food combo 'unhealthy.'

 

 

While the Internet continues to grapple with such peculiar culinary mishmash, it is a reminder that experimentation in the kitchen knows no bounds. Even if certain pairings might not tickle your taste buds, the culinary world thrives on pushing boundaries and challenging our expectations. So, whether you're an adventurous eater or prefer to stick to more conventional choices, the realm of food will always find ways to surprise, delight, and occasionally confuse us all.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.