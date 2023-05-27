Gulab Jamun With Curd? Foodies Are Finding It Hard To Digest

The weird food combo has left Instagram users appalled.

Weird food combinations have become a common thing these days. These bizarre combos leave social media users disappointed and perplexed. The Internet is rife with recipes that take a daring and unconventional spin on traditional preparations. In the world of unusual culinary experiments, where peculiar recipes like chocolate fry, Oreo pakoras, or chilli ice cream have already made their mark, a new contender has emerged: gulab jamun with dahi (curd). This unconventional pairing has been labelled as the "most unhygienic combo" by Instagram users.

Food blogger Gaurav Wasan took to his Instagram handle to share a video that showcased a stall vendor serving gulab jamuns accompanied by a generous scoop of curd. Gaurav revealed that this unique platter, comprising one gulab jamun and a serving of curd, comes at a price of Rs. 50.

Just when you thought you had seen it all, this mind-boggling food combo has taken social media by storm. People have wasted no time expressing their disbelief and sharing humorous anecdotes about this unconventional marriage of flavours.

“This is the absolutely wrong combination. Probiotic k sath fried and sweet too. Absolutely wrong,” a comment read.

“Most unhygienic hai.... Oil with curd is so harmful...” an individual wrote.

"Thoda sev mixture peanuts and chopped fruits mix bhi dalwa do (Add some sev mixture, peanuts and chopped fruits as well). The dish is incomplete n I insist,” a user joked.

Others claimed people were making anything for money these days.

Some did not find the combination strange. “This is a very common dessert in North East and West Bengal..People used to serve it in marriage or any other occasion..” an account wrote.

One individual reacted in an exaggerated manner and remarked, "Give me poison instead!"

“I can imagine this would taste like Jalebi and Dahi!” a comment read.

Another bizarre food combination went viral earlier in which gulab jamun was put in a burger. People were up in arms against the very idea and termed this peculiar food combo 'unhealthy.'

While the Internet continues to grapple with such peculiar culinary mishmash, it is a reminder that experimentation in the kitchen knows no bounds. Even if certain pairings might not tickle your taste buds, the culinary world thrives on pushing boundaries and challenging our expectations. So, whether you're an adventurous eater or prefer to stick to more conventional choices, the realm of food will always find ways to surprise, delight, and occasionally confuse us all.