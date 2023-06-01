Search icon
Guests at wedding choose to watch IPL final, internet says 'MS Dhoni is everything'

In a hilarious turn of events, guests at a wedding were more interested in the IPL final than the festivities.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

The wedding functions were taking place in Jharkhand’s Jhumri Telaiya.

It's often said that cricket is more than just a sport in India, it’s an emotion. There is no better proof of the place the sport occupies in the minds of the people than the Indian Premier League. This year’s final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans witnessed a record-breaking 3.2 crore viewers on the JioCinema app alone. Such was the craze to see the fixture that guests at a wedding in Jharkhand chose to pay attention to the IPL finale over the festivities. A viral video from the event shows the guests focusing on the screen while the wedding celebrities get completely ignored.
 
The attendees can be seen celebrating as Ravindra Jadeja hit the final boundaries that lead to Chennai Super King’s remarkable victory. Some of them danced and hugged each other after CSK emerged as the winner. The wedding functions were taking place in Hotel Grand Surya, in Jharkhand’s Jhumri Telaiya.
 
With over 5.57 lakh views and around 54,500 likes, the video is a sure shot hit with Instagram users. The clip is testament to what cricket is for the nation and how the sport comes above everything, even weddings. The comment section was filled with remarks on how cricket is above everything. Some people even claimed that MS Dhoni is more important than a wedding.
 
A user wrote, “Not even a wedding event can be compared to a cricket match.”
 
Another commented, “Shadi gya tel ne, Mahi is everything (Forget the wedding, MS Dhoni is everything).”
 
Some joked that even the bride and groom would be watching the game. “Dulha Dulhan bhi sabse aage honge (The bride and groom would be the first ones watching the match).”
One person wrote, “Dulhan be like itna sajdajne ka kya fayada pura attention toh match legaya (What is the point of dressing up when everyone is paying full attention to the match?)”
 
The IPL 2023 summit clash was scheduled to be held on May 28. The match was postponed to May 29 due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. On the next day, nothing could stop MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy for the fifth time

 

