"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video: People on social media are posting an exciting video of a monkey getting inside the Delhi Metro. On the Blue Line Metro's journey to Vaishali, this video captures a monkey running inside the coach.

Viral News: Delhi Metro serves as entertainment for Delhiites rather than a mode of transportation. Delhi Metro often makes headlines because to its amusing and surprising events. Arguments over seats and fight between passengers within the metro are occasionally observed. Dance videos, odd pranks, or reels are among examples. Traveling here is always entertaining, but this time it's much more interesting. Forget about people, animals too love the Delhi Metro so much that they must now enjoy the ride. A video of a monkey riding the metro by getting into the coach has been going viral for a while.

Social media users are sharing a thrilling video of a monkey entering the Delhi Metro. This video shows a monkey running inside the metro train's coach on the Blue Line Metro on its way to Vaishali. It shows the monkey going through the passengers' feet. While some passengers stand up in terror, others are shocked to see him. Inside the metro, the monkey runs like he's competing in a marathon. Some riders pull out their phones and begin filming the entire event in the interim.

The video claims that later, with the assistance of metro employees, the monkey was removed from the train. One user on X (formerly Twitter), @vivek4news, posted the footage of the entire episode, and it is quickly going viral. People posted a ton of amusing comments on social media as soon as this video was posted. "Now even Bajrang Bali has come to sit in Delhi Metro," someone wrote. Another user wrote, "Monkesh Bhai's magic is riding without a ticket."

It's not the first time that animals have entered Delhi Metro. A while back, a video of a pigeon riding the metro went viral as well. In it, the bird was seen sitting calmly in the "women's coach," but this monkey's antics were a whole new and fascinating sight for the public.