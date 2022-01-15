‘Catch Covid, not feelings’, says bride-to-be who wants to contract Covid before wedding

Almost two years have passed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, yet the world continues to surprise us with bizarre tactics that people are using to avoid the virus. While many wish to avoid contracting the infection at all cost, this Australian bride-to-be wants to “catch” the virus so it doesn’t ruin her wedding day plans.

Netizens remain in shock as an Australian bride-to-be is seen purposely hugging and sharing drinks with strangers to get infected with coronavirus. The video was shared on TikTok by user @maddysmart31 with the title – “Catch COVID, not feelings”. It was shot in a club in Melbourne and shows the young lady flouting all norms of social distancing as she wants to contract the virus about six weeks before her wedding so that she is recovered on her wedding day.

Even as it seems like a great way to prevent Covid-19 from ruining one of the biggest celebrations of her life, many people are against the move. “I don’t want to be a healthcare professional watching this,” commented a TikTok user. Others accused the woman of ignoring Australia’s Covid-19 restrictions even though the country is grappling with a surge in cases.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in Australia continue to surge despite vaccination and the country seems to be deep into the hold of the Omicron variant. The number of people admitted into the intensive care unit is increasing every day and the healthcare system seems to be facing many challenges. Nevertheless, PM Scott Morrison has ruled out complete lockdowns in the future.