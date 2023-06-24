Australian PM Relishes Indian Street Food on PM Modi's Recommendation

Australian PM Anthony Albanese treated his followers to a sneak peek of his Indian food adventure.

A video of the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, we can see the Prime Minister’s love for Indian food. The footage captures him relishing the street food of 'Little India' in Harris Park, Sydney. What's even more interesting is that PM Albanese opted for the yummy combination of chat and jalebi based on the personal recommendation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.



PM Albanese captioned the post, “Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently invited the Australian PM to watch the Cricket World Cup in India. Addressing a joint press briefing, he said, “I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India."

Japanese Ambassador to India enjoys Pune street food

Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki was also seen enjoying Indian food along with his better half in Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reacted to a video of the two enjoying some Vada Pav and Misal Pav at a Pune restaurant. The Japanese Ambassador claimed that his wife beat him in their contest to eat Indian food.



Reacting to this, PM Modi Tweeted, "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!"

Japanese envoy trying out some Maharashtrian cuisine

In addition to this, another video of Japanese envoy Suzuki enjoying Maharashtrian street food in Pune also went viral on social media. He even dropped a clip of himself in Pune. The post was captioned, "I love street food of India... but thoda teekha kam please!"



Later, he even gave a chance to Pune's famous Misal Pav after his Twitter followers recommended it. The Japanese envoy shared a clip of channeling his inner foodie on the internet.