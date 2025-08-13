'6.592 NOT OUT...': AI records the safe crossings of elephants across railway tracks, not the runs made by any cricketer

World Elephant Day: In a viral video on X, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department posted a video of elephant families in Coimbatore crossing a railway track.

Viral News: A family of elephants crossing a railway track in Madukkarai, Coimbatore, was captured on camera by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. According to the department, an AI-powered early warning system that has already recorded 6,592 safe passages made the crossing possible. The elephants were seen in the video, which was taken in Madukkarai, moving peacefully on the railways.

On X (previously Twitter), the Tamil Nadu Forest Department proudly released the AI-generated video. What the post says is - "TN proves what’s possible when technology meets commitment. In Madukkarai, AI-powered early warning system has ensured ZERO elephant deaths on rail tracks since Nov 2023. 12 towers | 24 cameras | 6592 safe crossings | 25 forest staff on watch. Every elephant matters. TN shows the world how."

TN proves what’s possible when technology meets commitment

In Madukkarai, AI-powered early warning system has ensured ZERO elephant deaths on rail tracks since Nov 2023

12 towers|24 cameras|6592 safe crossings|25 foreststaff on watch



Every elephant matters

TN shows the world how pic.twitter.com/7L0kaqNtWt — Tamil Nadu Forest Department (@tnforestdept) August 12, 2025

Supriya Sahu, an officer with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), uploaded the video, describing it as a worthy homage to World Elephant Day. Her speech was lengthy, "As a beautiful family of elephants crosses the railway track at Madukkarai in Coimbatore, an AI-powered early warning system by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department ensures their safe passage, a sight that fills the heart with warmth. What better tribute to elephants on the #WorldElephantDay than guaranteeing their right to a safe life. Since November 2023, this system has ensured zero elephant deaths on the tracks. We have installed 12 towers and 24 thermal cameras on constant watch, 6,592 elephants have crossed safely. Saluting forest rangers, track watchers, guards, loco pilots and officers who are making this possible. Lets do more of these interventions to ensure long term survival of these beautiful elephant families.

As a beautiful family of elephants crosses the railway track at Madukkarai in Coimbatore, an AI-powered early warning system by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department ensures their safe passage, a sight that fills the heart with warmth.

What better tribute to elephants on the… pic.twitter.com/IyX9uUqQGg August 12, 2025

A government survey found that 186 elephants died as a result of train collisions between 2009–10 and 2024, but this particular video is the ideal present for elephants around the world on the occasion of Elephant Day, which is celebrated annually on August 12. Several elephants have died after being hit by trains on railway tracks in India, especially in areas with high elephant populations and railway lines. These incidents have prompted investigations and mitigation efforts.