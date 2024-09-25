Kerala State Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 112 Wednesday lucky draw to be declared at 3 pm, Rs 1 crore

Kerala state lottery

Kerala Lottery Results for Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Live Updates – The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-112" lottery results today. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Issued by Kerala State Lotteries, this lottery is released in 12 different series, which can change periodically. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. Those eagerly awaiting the results of today's draw can find the Fifty Fifty FF-112 results for September 25, 2024, here. The grand prize for this lottery is an impressive Rs 1 crore.

Here are the live updates: