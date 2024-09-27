Today's winning numbers for the Nirmal lottery will be made available on the official Kerala State Lotteries website and will be updated here simultaneously.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department regularly releases the results of its daily lottery draws, with Nirmal being one of the seven weekly lotteries. The draw for September 27 is labeled with the unique code Nirmal NR-399.

Today's winning numbers for the Nirmal lottery will be made available on the official Kerala State Lotteries website and will be updated here simultaneously. Held every Friday, the first prize for this lottery is a substantial Rs 70 lakh.

Nirmal NR-399 prize details:



1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Here are the live updates: