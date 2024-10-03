Kerala Lottery Result Today October 3 Live: Karunya Plus KN-541 winners to be OUT at 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery Department, representing the state government, announced the results of the "Karunya KN-540" Lucky Draw on October 3, 2024. The draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The "Karunya KN-541" lottery will include 12 series, with potential changes in series each week. A total of 10.8 million tickets are available for sale weekly, and ticket prices may vary. You can check the results for Karunya KN-541 here to see if you are the lucky winner of Rs 80 lakh. Stay tuned to this site for live updates on the Kerala Lottery results today.

