Kerala Lottery Results for Tuesday, September 24, 2024: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the state government, will announce the results of the "Sthree Sakthi SS-434" lottery today. The draw for this Kerala lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-434" Result will be drawn on September 24, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries Department issues these lotteries in 12 different series, and the series may vary. A total of 108 lakh tickets were made available for sale each week. The first prize winner will take home Rs 75 lakh. Those eagerly awaiting today’s draw can check the "Sthree Sakthi SS-434" results for September 24, 2024, right here.



Keep an eye on this page for live updates on the Kerala Lottery results:

1st Prize of Rs 75 Lakhs: To Be Announced

2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakhs: To Be Announced

3rd Prize of Rs 5,000: To Be Announced

Consolation Prize of Rs 8,000: To Be Announced

(For tickets ending with the following numbers)

4th Prize of Rs 2,000: To Be Announced

5th Prize of Rs 1,000: To Be Announced

6th Prize of Rs 500: To Be Announced

7th Prize of Rs 200: To Be Announced

8th Prize of Rs 100: To Be Announced

(Note: Lottery participation should be approached responsibly, as it can be addictive. The information provided here is solely for informational purposes and does not serve as financial advice or encouragement. DMCL does not endorse or promote lottery activities.)

