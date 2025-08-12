"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Viral Video: A shocking video that has gone viral and caught people's attention shows an amazing battle between a tiger and a hyena.

Viral: When we watch movies of wild animals, we often witness violent fights or hunting scenarios where two titans fight for control of the jungle. Food is the most important natural resource for any animal to maintain its dominance in the environment. And in order to achieve this goal of feeding in order to survive, they will fight other creatures and use any other means necessary.

A shocking video that has gone viral and caught people's attention shows an amazing battle between a tiger and a hyena. A tiger is seen approaching a hyena that is constantly taunting him in the video, which was taken inside an unidentified enclosure. Visitors were treated to a breathtaking display as the tiger quickly jumped from one enclosure to another and grabbed the hyena's throat in an attempt to knock him down.

Tiger visits its neighbour hyena

The X (formerly Twitter) user science girl posted the video with the remark, "Tiger visits its neighbor hyena." Everything was calm until a wild hyena, unaware of the repercussions, began making fun of a tiger in the adjacent enclosure. In reality, there were two more tigers in the cage. The other one, however, makes an unsuccessful attempt to stop the enraged tiger. He quickly caught the hyena by the throat. Although the hyena's survival is unknown, the incident raises a number of security concerns.

The video has received about 48,000 likes and 8 lakh views since it was shared. A concerned user posted the comment, "That tiger killed that hyena?" Another user posted the comment, "What bloody Zoo is that with such a short fence.."

There is no denying that jungles are dangerous places with many predators, but it is also untrue to believe that hunting and fighting are constant occurrences. To maintain harmony, however, animals in the wild typically respect each other's personal space. As seen by several well-known videos, they can also form odd friendships. However, the circumstances are entirely different here. For animals, a zoo or any enclosed space is far safer. However, such occurrences undoubtedly give rise to numerous worries.