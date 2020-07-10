'Breathe Into The Shadows' Review: Abhishek, Nithya, Amit's show explores Raavan's 10 menacing qualities at leisure pace

'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Cast: Abhishek A. Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, Plabita Borthakur, Shruti Bapna and others.

Director: Mayank Sharma

Duration: 12 episodes

Where to watch?: Amazon Prime Video

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Story:

A 6-year old girl is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr Avinash Sabharwal must kill someone! Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant's journey continues in the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime branch. Lies, deceit and mind games begin when Kabir is given charge of the investigation and meets Avinash. How far will Avinash go to save his daughter?

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Review:

Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut was enough to Breathe: Into The Shadows to become a crowd puller. Like the first season, the show has a similar theme, of that of a parent becoming a serial killer to save their child. The only difference is Madhavan does it by choice to save his son, but here Abhishek becomes one as he is instructed by a masked kidnapper. The only link between the two seasons is Amit Sadh's character Kabir Sawant.

Let's jump to the first episode straightaway... We are given ample time for the show to sink in as they have comfortably played with each sequence. The introduction of Abhishek Bachchan's character Avinash Sabharwal is shown as a criminal psychiatrist who is often asked for help by Delhi Police to deal with a few criminals. He has been proven of great help for the cops time and again. On the other hand, his family include wife Abha and daughter Siya, who is of six.

Siya gets kidnapped out of the blue and even that sequence is shot in a prolonged way. And in that prolonged way, nine months are gone and the parents (Abhishek and Nithya) are on the verge of giving up hope to see their daughter alive and back. Around the festival of Dussehra, the kidnapper contacts them and demands that Avi kills people to save his daughter. He has been given the people and the reason that should be behind their death.

In the first four-episode which were provided, the reasons are formed as anger, lust... which instantly reminded me of 1995 Hollywood psychological thriller SE7EN starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow which was based on seven deadly sins. However, the kidnapper here marks his victims based on 10 heads of Ravana (10 negative emotions of Ravana).

Before writing the review, I waited for the show to be streamed as I realise four episodes were just build-up about the theme of the killings and not the killer. So I started watching the show after it finally streamed on Amazon Prime Video. And lo! No wonder only four episodes were provided. In the fifth episode comes the major twist which sets the pace of the show slightly.

Coming to performances, Abhishek Bachchan is indeed a controlled actor which he shows amazingly on the show. His role as a psychiatrist. He has sunk into the character well and also gives a glimpse about the fact that this is his debut. He takes his time to unravel this layered character and does a stupendous job in the same. His character plays like a safety net about the fact he will solve every problem thrown at him even when he doesn't want to.

Nithya Menen has proved her mettle once again that she is indeed one of the greatest talents we have in the country. For the Hindi audience, she was only seen in Mission Mangal before Breathe: Into The Shadows. But if you have come across her movies down South, she has done a fabulous job there and kudos to her for taking up this show. There are several instances where she overpowers the sequences which justify makers' decision of roping her in.

Then comes Amit Sadh, a highly intelligent Police Inspector, though he doesn't carry any baggage from the first season, he carries a new one while on his way to Delhi. Kabir Sawant has just not got out of Amit and it shows. He blended well with this important character that he doesn't show it as a difficult job as an actor.

In the eight episodes, I have watched, Saiyami Kher's character has been a surprise package and even now there's a lot more to be put on the table from her end. She plays the role of an escort named Shirley. who meets the needs of her brother.

Special mention to Shruti Bapna for her brief role and it was sheer perfection.

It has been an interesting watch until now as the writers Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Bhavani Iyer Raazi and Arshad Syed Adaalat throw cliffhangers now and then. There have been fearful and skip-a-beat moments. However, there are several sequences which could have been cut short as it doesn't add up to the story and leave a blank space instead. Just a typical way to build up a character or the show doesn't work anymore after web offerings we have been witnessing in the country from the past couple of years.

The writers gave a cooling period to the viewers after some shocking and surprise sequences, which weren't needed. The pace is the only thing which lacks the depth of the show. The first season which starred R Madhavan in the leading role had eight episodes and perfectly blended ones. While Into The Shadows take full advantage of the 12 episodes in total. However, they take time to complete two sins in six episodes. Half of it surely cannot be completed by showing the eight other emotions of Ravana.

The title of the show 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' gives a lot of hints which can only be known after the fifth episode.

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Verdict:

Don't judge the show by first four episodes, there's a lot more in the offing.