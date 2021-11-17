'Zip toh band kar lo': Urfi Javed brutally trolled for posting sexy video wearing front open dress

Seems like the internet trolls have found a new liking for TV star and 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed. Of late, the diva has been a target of trolls who have been criticizing the actress for her bold and risque choice of outfits.

Recently, when Urfi Javed shared an Instagram clip showing her stunning makeover, she was brutally trolled for selecting an outfit that wasn't 'appropriate'.

The clip begins with Urfi donning a comfy, multi-coloured pyjama set and flippers, looking unhappy about her look. She then transforms into a diva sporting a turquoise coloured see-through dress which had a front zip open.

As soon as the video came to the notice of internet users, trolls took to the comments section of the post to drop mean and nasty comments, lecturing Urfi on how to dress appropriately.

"bhai yeh sharam ko pi gayi hai(she's shameless)," wrote an Instagram user. "Ye bhi open hi kr do sab to dikh hi rha hai (Open this as well, everything is visible anyways)," commented another user. "Worst wardrobe collection in the world," wrote yet another user. Some netizens even asked Urfi to wear a bra underneath her bold dress and close the zip of the outfit. "Wo chain band krne k liya hai," pointed out a user.

Check out the video here:

Days ago, Urfi made headlines for sporting a black cut-out dress that was inspired by none other than popular American model Kendall Jenner's old outfit. Urfi was trolled mercilessly for the rip-off ensemble, but nothing could stop the actress from showing off her outfit and flaunting her svelte body.

Speaking about her work commitments, Urfi has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.'