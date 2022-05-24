Zindagi Gulzar Hai: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's show all set to return to Indian TV

Instagram

Zindagi channel will be available on Indian television as a DTH offering starting Monday with the iconic show "Zindagi Gulzar Hai", featuring Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

The channel is all set to launch on DTH platforms as a "value added service" airing other Pakistani fiction shows such as "Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain", "Aunn Zara" and "Sadqay Tumhare", according to a statement issued by the channel.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects said, it is a proud moment for the team to launch Zindagi across key DTH platforms. "Zindagi took its journey ahead on OTT fueling the digital consumption needs in the country, and the community of believers continued to grow. Today, we add new partners, new believers in Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H, as we take Zindagi to every corner of the country," Kejriwal said in a statement.

"Zindagi Gulzar Hai", the 2012 romance-drama which made Saeed and Khan household names in India, revolves around Kashaf and Zaroon who navigate the highs and lows of a romance through the prism of class divide and gender dynamics.

Pakistani thriller television series "Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain" had Indian actor-politician Kirron Kher as the narrator. Directed by Angeline Malik, it premiered on 27 March 2011 on Hum TV, a Pakistani channel. "Aunn Zara", a 2013 show, was directed by Haissam Hussain and featured Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt as titular warring couple. "Sadqay Tumhare" was a drama, starring Mahira Khan in the lead.

The service is all set to showcase some of the most acclaimed Hindi movies such as "Baarish aur Chowmein" (2018) featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia; Ketan Mehta's "Toba Tek Singh" (2017), based on a short story by Saadat Hasan Manto, featuring noted actor Pankaj Kapoor; "Silvat" (2016) written by Faraz Arif Ansari and directed by Tanuja Chandra with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, "Saari Raat" (2015), a film by Aparna Sen starring her actor daughter Konkona Sen Sharma, among others.

"We hope to bring together people/communities beyond our country's border who share similar values, cultures, and traditions. Our Active Services brings the most appealing and relevant content to our subscribers, and the latest addition of the Zindagi Active service reaffirms our commitment towards them," Kumar added.

Zindagi goes live at 7 pm and the channel will be available on Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H