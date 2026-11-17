Gaurav Khanna's 20-year-old manifestation has come true, as he's leading Ekta Kapoor's Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. GK recalled his initial struggle when he couldnt even walked into Ekta's office with his pictures and hope to get work.

Actor Gaurav Khanna is finally living the dream. 20 years ago, he manifested his dream of working in Ekta Kapoor's show. Cut to 2026, he will be leading TV Queen's upcoming drama Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan with Shraddha Arya.

When Gaurav couldn't enter Ekta Kapoor's office

Recalling his early struggle days, Gaurav Khanna revealed that he once dropped his photos off at Ekta's office, hoping that he would get a chance from her. Gaurav said, “I remember going to Ekta’s office 20 years ago and leaving my pictures with the guard. I was just starting and hoping for a chance to audition. The guard said, ‘zaroorat hogi toh bula lenge.’ Years later, when I told Ektaa about that visit, she said, ‘Gaurav, you’re a superstar. You can come whenever you want.’ That was such a warm thing to hear. I’d wanted to work with her since I was that newcomer at her office, so it feels special that our first show together is the one that brings me back to daily fiction.”

Gaurav on what attracted him to Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan

Speaking about what drew him to Manav, Gaurav said, “There comes an age when a man stops asking what life has in store for him and begins asking what life has quietly taken away. The tragedy is that he often cannot distinguish between what he has lost and what he willingly or unwillingly surrendered. This is the core of the character, which attracted me to play this complex yet so real character in the context of today’s world."

Also read: Delhi AQI remains 'poor', soon likely to slip into 'very poor' category, may impact schools, offices

Gaurav doesn't want to play mundane romantic leads

The Bigg Boss 19 winner admitted that he has reached a position where he doesn't want to play a routine romantic hero. He said, “I could have done any run-of-the-mill kind of romantic lead character which we see in every other story, but as an actor, I always try to pick roles which have some layering, some challenges and some varied nuances. I want to give my fans and my viewers something new in every character, something which they feel along with and relate to, and which leaves a lasting impression on their minds. Luckily, Ekta ma’am gave me such a role. Manav’s role is the toughest character I have played so far. It’s simple yet so complex, vulnerable yet so real.”

Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan will start from November 24 at 9 pm on Star Plus and watch it anytime on JioHotstar.