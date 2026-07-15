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Zaid Darbar breaks silence, reveals what Gauahar Khan said about ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon before Alliance

Zaid Darbar has revealed that wife Gauahar Khan told him Kushal Tandon was "a very good person" before he entered Alliance.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zaid Darbar breaks silence, reveals what Gauahar Khan said about ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon before Alliance
Image credit: Instagram
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Alliance has brought together contestants with unexpected personal histories, including Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar. While many expected Gauahar Khan's husband and her former boyfriend to have an awkward equation inside the reality show, the two have instead developed a friendly bond. Zaid has now revealed the advice Gauahar gave him before he entered the show.

During a conversation in front of Sohail Khan, Zaid and Kushal opened up about their unique relationship and how they moved past the past.

Zaid recalls Gauahar's advice

Speaking about their first meeting, Zaid said, "Tera mera toh rishta hi aisa hai ki shuruat main hi humari ladai ho sakte the. But experience aadmi hi samajh paayega." Kushal then turned to Sohail Khan and said, "Once I was in love with some girl, and he is married to that girl."

Praising the two for maintaining a cordial relationship, Sohail appreciated their maturity. Responding to him, Zaid shared the advice he received from Gauahar before entering the show. "We are very cordial because we are mature. 15 saal ho gaye is baat ko aur mere do bacche hogye. Aur meri biwi mereko bus ek baat boli, ki voh bahut accha insaan hai Zaid. Biwi pe andha bharosa hai mujhe."

Earlier on the show, Zaid had admitted that he was nervous about meeting Kushal for the first time. However, those fears disappeared after Kushal greeted him with a hug.

Friendship inside Alliance

Since the premiere, Kushal and Zaid have remained in the same alliance and have often supported each other during tasks. At the same time, Zaid has not hesitated to disagree with Kushal whenever he felt he was wrong.

In the third week, however, host Mini Mathur reshuffled the teams and moved Zaid to a different alliance, saying it would give him an opportunity to shine on his own.

Gauahar and Kushal's relationship

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and soon fell in love. Their relationship became one of the most talked-about romances to come out of the reality show before they eventually parted ways in 2014.

Gauahar later got engaged to choreographer and actor Zaid Darbar, son of music director Ismail Darbar, in November 2020. The couple married on December 25 that year and are now parents to two sons.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance features actors, influencers, gamers and content creators competing in pairs before unexpected twists force them to change teams and rebuild alliances. New episodes stream every day at 12 noon on Prime Video.

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