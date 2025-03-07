Yuvika Chaudhary opened up about divorce rumours with Prince Narula, and admitted that they have seen some 'fun days and some tough days'.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary finally addressed the rumours of her divorce with Prince Narula, and revealed if all isn't well between the new parents. In an interview with ETimes, Yuvika admitted that they have seen some tough times together, but they're going strong in their relationship.

Yuvika also opened up about living in her mother's home for quite some time, and revealed that Prince was affected by the separation rumours. Though Prince was impacted with the separation news, she didn't think to clarify it for a long time. However, now she addressed the negativity, and said that Parenthood is a new journey for them, and that's why she didn’t react to rumours back then. "Prince is very emotional and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother’s house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people."

For the unversed, Yuvika and Prince got married on October 12, 2018, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, on October 19, 2024 through IVF. Yuvika and Prince met during Bigg Boss 9 (2015), and then he proposed her in 2016. Yuvika and Prince have been through various stages of relationships, and that's what she emphasised during the interaction. She said, "Every phase is different, from being friends to dating, getting married, and now becoming parents. We have seen some fun days and some tough days. But as we keep moving forward, we realise that it has been an uplifting journey and only brought us closer." For the unversed, Yuvika gained popularity with her stint in Om Shanti Om. Prince, on the other hand, is seen on Roadies XX.

