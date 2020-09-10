Yuvika Chaudhary clarifies going into isolation with Prince Narula; debunks rumours of testing positive for COVID-19

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are a fan favourite couple and recently grabbed headlines when they had isolated themselves after they took a round trip from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

After this, several fans speculated that the actress and the reality TV star had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the actress recently clarified the rumours and revealed that as a precautionary measure, she and Prince Narula had isolated themselves. They also revealed that after having undergone medical examinations they were tested negative.

BollywoodLife cited a report where Yuvika said, "We had traveled from Chandigarh To Mumbai with all precautions but still we decided to isolate ourselves completely in our house and consciously didn't step out. Yesterday, we got our COVID-19 tests done which fortunately resulted negative. Because we completely locked ourselves down at home people assumed that we were tested positive but it was never the case."

Recently, Prince Narula took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his wedding moments. Along with it, he wrote a loving note for his wife, Yuvika.

"@yuvikachaudhary chal dubara shadi karte hai 2 saal hone wale hai humare shadi ko par mujhe aj bhe tum mere gf lagte ho kya karu main (sic)," wrote the Bigg Boss 9 winner alongside the picture on Instagram.

To this picture, Yuvika replied, "Let’s go get married my boyfriend." For the uninformed, Prince and Yuvika recently featured in the video of 'Shikayat', which narrates the story of love, grief, and tragedy. Penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, composed and sung by Ved Sharma, the song had melancholic lyrics that project feelings of heartbreak.

Prince and Yuvika met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9, where the former emerged as the winner of the show. On the work front, Prince, who has also won Roadies X2, is currently seen in Roadies Revolution as a gang leader. On the other hand, Yuvika is known for her TV show Astitva Prem Kahani and for appearing in Bollywood movies like Om Shanti Om and Veer Di Wedding.