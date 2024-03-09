YRF’s The Railway Men becomes most successful Indian show ever on Netflix, trends for 100 days

The Railway Men has topped global charts for around three months now! It climbed to Top 3 on Global Top Shows and stayed there for months to make history!

Netflix & YRF Entertainment’s tentpole series, The Railway Men, a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity has become the most successful Indian show on Netflix to date, Netflix and YRF reported!

The 4-part mini-series that premiered on November 18, is a runaway success story riding on unanimously positive reviews from media & audience across the world! In fact, The Railway Men has topped global charts for around three months now! It climbed to Top 3 on Global Top Shows and stayed there for months to make history!

Monika Shergill, Vice President content, Netflix India says, “India has long been a nation that loves entertainment and Yash Raj Films have been delighting audiences for years. It is this shared love and innate passion for storytelling that has brought both Netflix and YRF together, forging our multi-year partnership. The Railway Men trended on our Top 10 series list for 100 straight days in the country - making it the longest for an Indian series to date.”

She adds, “This success serves as a poignant reminder of the power of telling local stories. Together we want to keep pushing the boundaries of quality films and series. There are so many more stories to tell together. We're excited about what's next.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, says, “The Railway Men has become a landmark global success story and it is an extremely proud moment for India & its content. The true barometer of success of any content is when people who don't speak the language, watch it, engage with it and endorse it. That is a rare phenomenon and The Railway Men has done exactly this.”

He adds, “YRF & Netflix is immensely thrilled to be sharing and soaking in this moment together. It’s a huge milestone for our creative collaboration. This feat motivates us to set stiffer goals for us to chase down and create some more history together. To witness the impact that The Railway Men has had on audiences, how emotionally charged reactions have been for this poignant story is the biggest reward for us.”

Homegrown at Yash Raj Films and mentored by none other than Aditya Chopra, debutant director Shiv Rawail, has delivered a global hit series, The Railway Men, for YRF. It is a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal on the fateful night of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy!



These self-sacrificing individuals rose against all odds and put their lives at risk to save fellow citizens while battling an invisible enemy in the air.



Inspired by true stories, this gripping series features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others.