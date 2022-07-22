Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam gets injured while shooting for his show Taaza Khabar, calls it 'freak accident'

Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show Taaza Khabar, which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam gets injured while shooting for his show Taaza Khabar, calls it 'freak accident'
Credit: Bhuvan Bam/Instagram

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show Taaza Khabar, which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role.

Recently, the creator turned actor shocked his fans by revealing a brand new clean shaven look from the series. The actor has been pushing the limits to play the role of Vasya including doing some action for the role.

While performing for a scene the actor ended up injuring himself and was severely bruised on his arm/shoulder. Bhuvan termed it a "freak accident".

"It was a freak accident during one of the action scenes. Thankfully it wasn`t too serious. We could thankfully resume the shoot almost immediately after a small break and addressing the injury".

A source said that Bhuvan is doing action sequences for the first time for a project. "It was an accident that took place. He was shooting for an action sequence and there was a miss and he had a fall and bruised himself in the process."

"Thankfully the injury wasn`t severe, Bhuvan insisted the production to stick to the schedule and didn`t want the injury to be a hinderance". Taaza Khabar will be released on Disney+Hotstar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Arvind Goyal, Moradabad man who donated his wealth worth Rs 600 crore to UP government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.