'Your Life, My Rules': Sugandha Mishra shares FIRST wedding photo with husband Sanket Bhosale

The first photo from the wedding ceremony of comedienne, playback singer, and presenter Sugandha Mishra and comedian Sanket Bhosale is out.

Shared by Sugandha on her verified Instagram handle, in the picture one can see the bride looking gorgeous in a light pink heavily embroidered in multi-colour bridal lehenga, while Sanket is seen sporting an aqua coloured sherwani teamed with a beige pagdi and matching chudidaar and a pink dupatta.

In the picture, one can see the bride and groom smiling with joy as they exchange garlands.

"Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules" #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale (sic)," Sugandha captioned the image.

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Sugandha had shared a picture of her engagement ceremony with Sanket on social media, which took place on the same day as the wedding. In the photos, the much-in-love couple is seen twinning in yellow ethnic outfits and make for a cute duo, indeed.

In the photos, Sugandha is seen wearing a yellow one-shoulder choli and a pink flared ghagra. She completed her look with a gold jewellery set and styled her hair with cascading curls. While Sanket wore a kurta and a yellow bandhgala jacket over it.

Earlier while talking about having an engagement and wedding on the same day, Sugandha had told Spotboye, "The wedding will take place on April 26, 2021, in Jalandhar, Punjab which is also my hometown. Both Engagement and the Wedding would take place on the same date."

On being quizzed about the guest list, Mishra shared, "Given the Covid situation at hand, this would be a very private, close-knit, family affair."

Sugandha and Sanket have been in a relationship for a few years now. However, the couple kept denying the dating reports constantly. Finally, earlier this month, the duo confirmed dating each other by sharing their pre-wedding photos on their respective social media pages.