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'Your face is so negative': Rubina Dilaik recalls director’s shocking remark on her looks

Rubina Dilaik revealed that a director once called her face “negative” as she opened up about insecurities, motherhood and joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2026, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Your face is so negative': Rubina Dilaik recalls director’s shocking remark on her looks
Image credit: Instagram
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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already creating buzz ahead of its premiere, and actress Rubina Dilaik is among the contestants set to participate in the stunt-based reality show.

Ahead of the season, Rubina opened up about motherhood, personal insecurities and the hurtful comments she faced during the early phase of her career. In a conversation with Screen, Rubina spoke about the emotional and physical challenges she expects while participating in the show. The actress, who recently became a mother, admitted that her priorities and fears have changed completely after having children.

Talking about her biggest fear, Rubina said, “A show like Khatron Ke Khiladi allows you to test your own limits. One of my biggest fears today is will my daughters be okay. It’s a protective instinct that naturally kicks in when you become a mother.” She also shared that after embracing motherhood, she feels her physical stamina and strength have reduced significantly.

Apart from discussing the show, Rubina also reflected on her struggles with self-confidence and appearance during the beginning of her acting journey. The actress admitted that she never truly felt confident about the way she looked and needed years of self-assurance to accept herself.

“I never had that confidence in my looks,” Rubina shared. She further recalled that because of her baby fat, people in the industry used to call her “Himachali seb.”

The actress also revealed that one director had once made a harsh remark about her face and suggested she was only suited for negative roles. Sharing the incident, Rubina said, “One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist'.”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna and Rubina are reportedly expected to be among the highest-paid contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 this season. Gaurav recently gained major popularity after winning Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19.

On the other hand, Rubina remains one of television’s most recognised faces after winning Bigg Boss 14. She is also known for shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and for winning Nach Baliye alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. Reports suggest that their strong fan following and successful reality TV journeys are among the reasons they are expected to receive top paychecks this season.

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