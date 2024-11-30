Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon and re-shared a post. In the message, Rupali Ganguly proclaimed that she "has to prove nothing" to anyone, evidently addressing the rumours surrounding her personal life.

Rupali Ganguly, the star of Anupamaa, is currently battling tensions within her family after her stepdaughter Esha Verma's explosive claims that she broke her mother’s marriage to Ashwin Verma. While Rupali Ganguly has refrained from commenting on the matter, on Friday, she shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which many fans saw as her reaction to the ongoing conflict.

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon and re-shared a post. In the message, Rupali Ganguly proclaimed that she "has to prove nothing" to anyone, evidently addressing the rumours surrounding her personal life. The post shared by Rupali Ganguly read, "Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone."

Along with the quote, the post also had a caricature of a girl sitting on a bean bag, enjoying a drink. Rupali Ganguly also shared Blackpink’s Lisa’s popular track Money, along with the story.

Rupali Ganguly sent Esha Verma a defamation of Rs 50 crore when her stepdaughter accused the actress of conceiving her son Rudransh before her wedding to Ashwin Verma.

Responding to the defamation notice, Esha Verma called Rupali and Ashwin’s move ‘cruel.’ A part of her Instagram story read, "To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, and cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I've worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience. I want to encourage everyone to embrace their unique features and celebrate the traits passed down through generations, as they make us who we are. I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly."

