'You can't touch me': Rakhi Sawant says 'main shadishuda hoon' after man tries to take selfie with her

Television star Rakhi Sawant never fails to make headlines, she is now in news for her marriage to Adil Durrani. Now, a video is going viral on social media in which Rakhi can be heard telling a man that she is married now.

The video of Rakhi has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the clip, she can be heard telling the man, “mai shaadishuda hu, thoda durr se. Aap mujhe choo nahi sakte pehle ki baat aur thi.” Social media users reacted, and one of them commented, “she is always coming with something new words.she is naturally funny.” The second one said, “Log iske sath bhi photo khichate hai kya.”

The third person commented, “Log iske sath bhi photo khichate hai kya.” The fourth one said, “Gale me mangal sutra to nahi hai.” The fifth one said, “matalb shadi k pahele isko kahi bhi chu skte the.” The sixth one said, “Phle chhu sakte the ab wo shadishuda hai.”

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Adil took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Rakhi after their wedding where both had garlands around their neck. He wrote alongside, “So here’s an announcement finally ,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).” Commenting on the picture, Rakhi wrote, Thanks jaan lots of love.”

While speaking to Etimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai.”

