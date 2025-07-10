'You can never compete with...': Ekta Kapoor had rejected idea of relaunching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but then...

Ekta Kapoor has said that the true legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was that it brought discussions about domestic rape, marital rape, age shaming and euthanasia to the dining tables of Indian homes.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, on Thursday, took to social media to share why she initially said no to the idea of relaunching her iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As the show marks its 25th anniversary, Kapoor reflected on the power of nostalgia and the challenges of recreating something so deeply cherished by audiences. Taking to Instagram, Ekta penned a lengthy note where she revealed that her initial reaction to the idea was a firm no, questioning the need to revisit something so deeply embedded in the nation's nostalgic memory.

Ekta Kapoor didn't wish to shake up nostalgia

She posted a note that read, "Why Kyunki, Why Now? When the 25th year of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was approaching and the idea of relaunching it surfaced, my first reaction was a firm no! Why would I want to shake up nostalgia? You can never compete with nostalgia. It always remains supreme. How I remember my childhood and how it really was, will always be different. Also, the television space has changed. Once dependent on 9 cities, audiences now consume content in fragments, scattered across platforms. Would this shake the legacy of Kyunki, the iconic TRP no one ever achieved before and after?."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi talked about domestic rape, marital rape, age shaming and euthanasia

"But was that truly the legacy of the show? Was it just a show with high numbers? Research carried out by an international body once concludes that the show gave a voice to women in Indian homes. Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar ki. Kyunki became a global ambassador, carrying forward India's storytelling traditions worldwide. It wasn't just a daily soap, it brought discussions about domestic r*pe, marital r*pe, age shaming and euthanasia to the dining tables of Indian homes. That was the true legacy of the story", Ekta further shared how Kyunki was much more than a daily soap.

Why Ekta Kapoor agreed to revive Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Revealing why she agreed to revive the show, Ekta contined, "In conversations with peers, the abrupt ending of the show lingered in our minds. It was unfinished. So when Kevin Vaz, his team, the network heads and the Balaji team got into a discussion I thought to myself...Can we keep Kyunki away from today's storytelling formats and focus once again on the issues that television once bravely addressed and dealt with? Can we make it about impactful stories, not TRPs? Can we reclaim the power to reach millions to actually change mindsets and thoughts? Can we discuss parenting? The balance between concern and control? Can we talk about issues that we shy away from today? Can we use the most beloved and the most integrated platform in India, Television, to tell a story that resonates, and probably educates with equal amounts of entertainment? Can we bring back the time when a family sat on a dinner table and made conversations? The moment I asked this to myself, I got the answer, with a smile on my face."

Ekta Kapoor's renewed vision for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor further shared her renewed vision for the show, promising a version that is not just nostalgic, but also bold, relevant, and emotionally resonant. “I said, ‘Let’s do this! Let’s create a show that’s not afraid to raise important questions, that sparks conversations, and stands out in a time dominated by visual gimmicks", she stated, along with emphasising that while Kyunki will celebrate its legendary past, it aims to move forward with purpose - focusing on impact over imitation. The revamped series, according to Kapoor, will aim to entertain, provoke thought, and inspire audiences all while staying relatable and inclusive, without sounding preachy. She concluded the post by saying, “Cheers to Kyunki, cheers to the power of storytelling, cheers to less of what happened before and cheers to what will come! We will never win against nostalgia. The fight though, is not about winning. It is about Impact."

