'You all got me wrong, baby' says Shweta Tiwari in viral video - WATCH why

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari often makes headlines because of her social media post. This time the actress has dropped a video in which she can be using a face recognition app on Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari on Sunday took to social media and uploaded a video while having fun at an age recognition app. The app showed her age ‘23’, therefore, sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “You Got me all wrong baby.” With more than one lakh likes, the video went viral on social media. In no time, celebrities and her fans started dropping love comments under the post.

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh wrote, “Aap santoor mom ho..aapki tvacha se aapki umar ka pata nahi chalta.” Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli dropped a cute ‘smiling face with heart-shaped eye’ emoji. Her fans also commented that the actress looks not more than ‘23’. One of them mentioned, “a sahi mai aap 23 ki lagte ho mam,” while the second one wrote, “Sweet 16 actually you look awesome.”

The third fan commented, “You're are a timeless beauty! Age is just a number! Sending lots of love to you!” The fourth one wrote, “But you do look like you are in your 20s. I am not even kidding!

Aging like white wine as they say.”

Take look:

Earlier Shweta posted a video with her son Reyansh on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing the cute video, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Khushi ka katora…”

Here’s the video:

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh, she was one of the top five contestants of the show.