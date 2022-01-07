‘Yes, I consumed poison’: Kapil Sharma’s co-star Tirthanand Rao reveals he attempted suicide

Tirthanand Rao, an actor and comedian, revealed in a statement to a TV channel that he attempted suicide by consuming poison. The actor is recognised for imitating Nana Patekar and has previously collaborated with comedian Kapil Sharma; nonetheless, he stated that he chose to end his life owing to financial difficulties and the fact that he had no one to talk to during COVID's difficult moments. Rao told Aaj Tak that he feels alone and that none of his family members wants to talk to him.

The actor was found by his neighbours and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for four days before being discharged.

In his official statement to the news channel after coming out of the hospital, Rao said, “Yes, I consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even reach to see me. Live in the same complex, but family members do not even talk to me. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”

The actor also revealed that he has a daughter with whom he has lost contact. Tirthanand Rao has been living alone in Mumbai while looking for work. He also revealed that he was offered a job by Kapil Sharma in 2016, but he couldn't take it because he was already working in a Gujarati role at the time. The actor has been in the industry for over 15 years and is most recognised for being a lookalike for Nana Patekar.