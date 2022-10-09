Search icon
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Subuhii Joshii returns to TV after three years, joins Krushna Abhishek's Bigg Buzz

Subuhii Joshii, who was most recently a part of the cast of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has joined the cast of Bigg Buzz.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Subuhii Joshii/Instagram

Every weekend on the channel's streaming service, evicted competitors from Bigg Boss 16 will be featured in Krushna Abhishek's Bigg Buzz, which is eagerly anticipated by viewers. Subuhii Joshii, who was most recently a part of the cast of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (YUDKBH), which concluded in August 2019, has joined the cast of Bigg Buzz. 

She told ETimes, “I was unwell. My health took a toll after YUDKBH ended. Until about a few months ago, something or the other kept happening. I fell and suffered a slipped disc, and cervical trouble. Everything happened together. I also met with an accident following which I was given stitches on my forehead. I have recovered and feel better now. That’s the reason I decided to return to work.” 

In Bigg Buzz, Subuhii will play Krushna Abhishek’s neighbour.  She said, “I play Baby Khanna, who is a social media influencer and a diehard fan of Bigg Boss. She is funny and bubbly. Krushna’s home is next to the Bigg Boss house and one can witness all the drama unfold from his residence. So, Baby can often be seen in Krushna’s house to know what’s happening inside the Bigg Boss house.” 

Talking about the show Krushna Abhishek told BollywooodHungama, “Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I’m thrilled to be hosting Bigg Buzz where I get to take the class and have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience. Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence.” 

