'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke': Ritvik Arora out of Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma's show, Rajan Shahi confirms

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke witnessed one actor being exited from the show. Yes, Ritvik Arora, who plays the role of Kunal of the show wasn't keen on resuming the shoot of the show. Now, producer Rajan Shahi confirmed the report citing Ritvik's unprofessional behaviour. As per reports in BollywoodLife, Rajan Shahi told a portal, "A few weeks ago our supervising producer Vivek Jain called Ritvik. He said he could start shooting from July 1, but we should first speak to his father. That itself was unprofessional because he’s the actor, who has signed a contract with us."

Shahi further said, "Yet, Vivek called his father, who asked for a raise in his remuneration, almost double of what he was being paid, and also a minimum 25-day work guarantee. What’s wrong is the way he communicated it saying, ‘Don’t even think of calling back if you want to negotiate’. After this, Vivek reached out to Ritvik again, and even this time, he told us to speak to his father."

Rajan went on to say, "We have been very accommodating with actors who have genuine COVID concerns. If an actor wants to opt-out of a show, we understand. But the behaviour of unprofessional people, who hold a production house to ransom, should be called out. In the case of Ritvik, there was a problem even last year when he didn’t turn up for shoot for a day and he was not reachable on phone, and we suffered losses. He apologised later in writing and we gave him another chance then."