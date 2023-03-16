Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi hospitalised due to kidney infection, opens up on her 'rough couple of days'

Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Television actress Shivangi Joshi who gained popularity from one of the famous television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai recently shared an update on her health. The actress revealed that she had a kidney infection but is now doing fine.

On Wednesday, Shivangi Joshi shared a picture of her lying on a hospital bed, drinking coconut water, and wrote, “Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I'm feeling better. This is also to remind you'll to take care of your body, mind, and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing.”

Many of the actress’ friends from the television industry showered their love and care on her. Shraddhya Arya commented, “Oh Nooo..Get well soon Princess really! Lots of love and healing to you.” Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, “Hey take care n get well soon sending all the love and care.” Her Khatron Ke Khiladi friends, Mohit Malik, Shweta Tiwari, and Rubina Dilaik too wished for her to get well soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi Joshi was the last scene in the short OTT drama with 4 episodes, Jab We Matched which is streaming on Amazon Mini TV. The show also stars Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin, Priyank Sharma, Prit Kamani, Mayur More, and Abhishek Nigam in prominent roles. The actress participated in Rohit Shetty’s reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and though she didn’t win the show, her strong nature won everyone’s hearts. The actress became a household name after her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai 2. The actress’ chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan (Kartik) was much loved by the audience.

