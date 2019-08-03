Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan clock 900 episodes of Kaira

Popular Television daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have completed 900 episodes as Kaira on the show. It only seems like yesterday when the duo had entered the show as Kaira. Together they've managed to set the bar pretty high and achieve quite a few milestones not just for themselves, but for the show as well.

Good wishes and lots of love have been pouring in from the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kaira. With so much love being showered on them, Shivangi Joshi became a little nostalgic. She shared a picture of Kaira on her Instagram stories, captioning it with the hashtag #900Episodes of Kaira.

Both Shivangi and Mohsin have admitted that they themselves are fans of Kaira. The intensity with which they portray their characters on screen is a hit among their fans as well. This may be one of the reasons why they're currently not digging the separation track between the two, which is going on as of now.

Fans believe that there can be none other than Mohsin and Shivangi, who could have played Kartik and Naira better than these two. They've made the characters extremely relatable for their fans and have always put in their best efforts to portray their characters from playing lovers to parents. The show is one of the most popular ones of the channel Star Plus.