Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame Sanjay Gandhi says he has no money to pay rent: 'I am on verge of...'

Sanjay Gandhi is facing financial problems, he has been borrowing money from his friends to pay the rent.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 02:16 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame Sanjay Gandhi says he has no money to pay rent: 'I am on verge of...'
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Sanjay Gandhi
TV actor Sanjay Gandhi, who worked in popular TV shows  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Gangaa, Naagin 4, and Haiwaan, is struggling to pay his rent.

The actor has been in the showbiz for almost three decades now, but is facing a financial struggle. In an interview with the Times of India, he talked about his life and said, “That’s how the life of an artiste is. Everything is rosy when they are working, but there is a sudden downfall when there is no work. I am going through the same lean phase despite being part of an ongoing show.”

The actor is now waiting for his show Jhanak to resume. While speaking to the Times of India, Sanjay said, “when I joined Jhanak, I was told I would initially shoot for around 20 days, followed by a two-month break, after which I would become an integral part of the storyline. However, so far, I have shot for a total of around 20 days over nine months and have waited patiently for my track to reopen. I haven’t heard from them since May. They could have informed me if they didn’t need me. I could have taken up another project. This is the tough part of being an actor.”

Addressing financial problems, he said, “I need money to sustain myself in the city and I have no other source of income. Many actors struggled during the pandemic, and I, too, exhausted my savings at that time. I live in a rented house in Andheri and have been borrowing money from my friends to pay my rent. I am on the verge of mortgaging my house in Mira Road. In desperate need of money, I need to take up a new project. So, a few days ago, I quit Jhanak and I hope something good comes my way soon.”

 

 

