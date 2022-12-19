Search icon
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta engaged to Saurabh Ghedia

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Vrushika Mehta/Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dil Dosti Dance actress Vrushika Mehta is now engaged! On December 11, 2022, the actress and the man of her dreams, Saurabh Ghedia, exchanged rings to begin a new chapter in their relationship. Vrushika informed her admirers and followers of the good news via her Instagram account. She shared some stunning images with Saurabh. 

Vrushika and Saurabh's engagement photos appeared to be dreamy.  The actress can be seen whirling around in one of the photos as her fiancé watches her from nearby. The next image shows a sweetly romantic moment between the deeply in love couple as Saurabh cradles his ladylove in his arms. A lovely video of her and Saurabh from their engagement day was also shared by her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vrushika wore a stunning lehenga in a grey colour with extensive embroidery on her big day. She paired her lehenga with a dupatta and full-sleeved shirt in the same colour. Vrushika chose a choker necklace, earrings, and a dewy makeup to complete her engagement outfit. Saurabh, on the other hand, complemented his future wife in a matching-colored kurta-pyjama and a double jacket. 

Kishwer Merchant, Sana Sayyad, Vishal Singh, Kanika Mann, Sonal Vengurlekar, Rohan Gandotra, Vaishnavi Rao, and other famous people congratulated Vrushika after the images and videos from the ceremony went viral. 

Vrushika has additionally appeared in Ishqbaaaz, Satrangi Sasural, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, and other programs. Sharon Rai Prakash from Dil Dosti Dance is how Vrushika first gained notoriety. Hearts were won by her on-screen chemistry with Shantanu Maheshwari. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vrushika co-starred with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Dr. Riddhima. 

