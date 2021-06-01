'Never seen him losing his temper': 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Rohan Mehra shocked by Karan Mehra's arrest

Rohan Mehra expressed his shock at the arrest of his ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’ co-star Karan Mehra. The actor was arrested following a brawl with his wife Nisha Rawal. She has allegedly accused the actor of assaulting her. Karan was arrested on the night of May 31 but was released on bail. The news of his arrest has come as a shock to his fans.

Rohan told Spotboye, "I know him for the last 5-6 years and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards everyone working with him on the sets including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody."

He added, "In fact, we have stayed together in 'Bigg Boss' where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult, but he was also the one who has always maintained his calm. Karan is just like his onscreen character (Naitik) in real life a good husband, son. I have also met Nisha and he has always respected her a lot. She too is an amazing person."

Reports of trouble between Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha had been surfacing for a long time.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Karan accused his wife and said that she has filed a false case against him. On the other hand, Nisha has now accused Karan of having an extramarital affair.

Karan and Nisha have been married for more than eight years and completed 14 years of togetherness in 2020.